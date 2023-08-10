Rakul Preet Singh Looks Ravishing In Soft Gold Outfit And Accessories

One of the most talented and skillful actresses in the entertainment world, Rakul Preet Singh has always amazed her fans through her impeccable fashion taste and sense of styling. This time the actress is making hearts flutter with her elegance in the indo western drape as she adorns it with her simplicity and gorgeousness.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Gold Look

Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul, in her photoshoot, looks ethereal as she dons an indo-western look in a soft gold shade by the renowned designer Ritika Mirchandani. The soft gold plunging neckline intricately embroidered bodice paired with a fishtail flare bottom. She adorns her simplicity with a pop color by accessorizing her avatar with a pair of green earrings by Neetu Singh Jewellery.

But wait, not only this, Rakul makes her look enchanting with the wavy hairstyle styled by Aliya Shaik and dewy makeup. Her nude lips and gold outfit complements each other. In the images, the diva embraces her indo-western avatar with her striking poses. Among all, her cute smile caught our attention, making our hearts flutter.

In the caption, she wrote, “There is beauty in simplicity.” The diva, throughout her photos, kept her fans engaged. Her grace and charm in the simple gold look are captivating.

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh’s gold avatar in indo western outfits and accessories? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.