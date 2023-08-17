ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for cheeky pantsuits, see pics

Rakul knows how to seal the deal with flair! She completes her ensemble with glittery strappy heels, ensuring she's not just on board but soaring above the fashion waves. Check out pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Aug,2023 10:55:53
Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for cheeky pantsuits, see pics 843400

Rakul Preet Singh takes the glamour quotient to new heights as she sets sail in an ensemble that exudes sheer elegance. The Bollywood diva dons a stylish white co-ords outfit that leaves heads turning and cameras clicking. Her wavy, cascading hair dances to the rhythm of sophistication, perfectly matched by her dewy, soft eyes and lips adorned with a captivating mauve hue. Adding a touch of finesse, a pair of chic earrings elegantly frame her face.

But that’s not all—Rakul knows how to seal the deal with flair! She completes her ensemble with glittery strappy heels, ensuring she’s not just on board but soaring above the fashion waves. Sharing her stunning transformation, she playfully quips, “When you can’t caption it, use hearts 😁,” adding a sprinkle of her infectious charm.

Check out-

Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for cheeky pantsuits, see pics 843397

Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for cheeky pantsuits, see pics 843398

Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for cheeky pantsuits, see pics 843399

The style credits read like a who’s who of fashion magic: the outfit, a creation of Cilvr Studio; the earrings, a touch of elegance by Prerto; and the heels, lending a step of glam from Aldo Shoes. With Anshika Avasthi’s expert styling, hair magic by Shivani Shetty, and makeup finesse by Shayli Nayak, Rakul Preet Singh proves that being glamorous is truly an art. As the pictures take the internet by storm, there’s no doubt that Rakul has once again conquered the fashion voyage with panache, leaving us all in awe of her glamorous transformation.

Loving the style already? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse 841524
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse
Rakul Preet Singh Slays Her Style File In Like Yellow Dress; See Here 842540
Rakul Preet Singh Slays Her Style File In Like Yellow Dress; See Here
Rakul Preet Singh Looks Ravishing In Soft Gold Outfit And Accessories 841665
Rakul Preet Singh Looks Ravishing In Soft Gold Outfit And Accessories
Rakul Preet Singh Goes Green In Swanky Pantsuit And Accessories 841374
Rakul Preet Singh Goes Green In Swanky Pantsuit And Accessories
Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture 840810
Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture
Stunner! Rakul Preet Singh is the boho Barbie of B-town, see pics 838704
Stunner! Rakul Preet Singh is the boho Barbie of B-town, see pics
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta badly misses Karan 843430
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta badly misses Karan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai Spoiler: Abhir refuses to believe the truth of Abhinav's death 843433
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai Spoiler: Abhir refuses to believe the truth of Abhinav’s death
Tejasswi Prakash 'Blue-ming' In Classy Couture; See Pics 843371
Tejasswi Prakash ‘Blue-ming’ In Classy Couture; See Pics
I am scared to be the first to approach a girl: Himanshu Rai 843425
I am scared to be the first to approach a girl: Himanshu Rai
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets to know about Pakhi's abusive marriage 843423
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets to know about Pakhi’s abusive marriage
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly believes Elahi to be Jahaan's wife 843420
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly believes Elahi to be Jahaan’s wife
Read Latest News