Rakul Preet Singh pens heartfelt note as Yaariyan marks 10 years, read

Rakul Preet Singh recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, celebrating the remarkable journey of 10 years since her Bollywood debut in “Yaariyan.” The actress poured her heart out in a heartfelt note, reminiscing about the time when she first set foot in the tinsel town with ambitious dreams.

In her reflective post, Rakul shared a poignant moment from the film, transporting both herself and her followers back a decade. She expressed gratitude for the incredible journey, acknowledging the years of hard work, perseverance, and unwavering consistency that paved her way to where she stands today.

The actress, who once was a young girl with big dreams, highlighted the surreal feeling of her achievements, emphasizing that it still feels like a dream for the younger version of herself. Rakul humbly recognized the support and love from her fans and the industry that played a pivotal role in turning her dreams into reality.

With a heart full of gratitude, she extended love to everyone who has been a part of her journey, expressing that while there is still much more to achieve, the past 10 years have been a surreal experience. Rakul concluded her note by expressing her excitement for the future, encapsulating the sentiment with the hashtag #pictureabhibaakihaimeredost, indicating that the story is still unfolding. It’s a beautiful acknowledgment of a decade lived in pursuit of dreams and a testament to the promising journey that lies ahead for Rakul Preet Singh.