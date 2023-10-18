Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Strapless Denim Dress, See Stunning Photos

Rakul Preet Singh is a stunning beauty in the entertainment world. With her fashion choices, she has often captured hearts, whether she dons a western dress or shows her ethereal glam in traditional. And her new avatar in the denim is no exception. The actress dons a denim dress, flaunting her figure with contemporary fashion. Let’s decode her look.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Denim Dress Style

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul Preet Singh dropped some pictures in her denim dress. The actress opts for this stunning dress for the grand launch event of the OPPO Find N3 Flip Phone. She was one of the attention seekers with her style at the star-studded event.

Rakul dons a darling denim mini-dress. The strapless pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders and sultry collarbones. The bodycon fit with an attractive pleated style looks stunning. In the mini dress, she serves ‘cute girl’ vibes.

But wait, there is more! Rakul adorns her denim style with the white hoop earrings. Her messy, open hairstyle looks refreshing. In contrast, the rosy cheeks look beautiful with the pink lips. Throughout the photos, she poses, flaunting her glam. Undoubtedly, we are loving her stunning looks.

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh’s denim style? Please share with us in the comments box below.