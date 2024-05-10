Rakul Preet Singh Radiates Desi Charm in a Beige Kurta Set, See Photos!

Rakul Preet Singh, a fashion icon in her way, continues to inspire with her breathtaking outfits. Her wardrobe selections are always impressive, whether a show-stopping ensemble for a night out or an event-worthy gown. She posts about her job, personal life, and fashion on Instagram. Today, the diva shared an amazing sequence of ethnic avatars wearing a beige kurta set. Please take a closer look at her distinct style below and let it inspire your next fashion trip.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Beige Kurta Set Appearance-

Rakul Preet Singh looks absolutely stunning in this ethnic attire. She opted for a beige and light green kurta set from the Raw Mango collection. The beige and light buttas V-neckline, half-length sleeves, and short kurta with a shimmering fabric create a truly magnificent look. She pairs it with matching flared pants. The light pistachio dupatta with gold work buttas and a border adds to her charm. The intricate threadwork gives her a radiant glow.

Rakul’s Glam Appearance-

Rakul’s dazzling gold and green long earrings are a perfect complement to her heritage. Her wavy open hair, styled in a mid-part, adds to her allure. Her makeup is understated yet elegant, with pink eyeshadow and kajal. She adds a touch of vibrancy to her face with pink sparkly blushes. The blush pink creamy lips add a touch of sophistication. Rakul Preet Singh’s exotic beauty captivates her fans. Her intriguing appearance is irresistible, and we can’t help but be drawn to her.

