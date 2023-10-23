Rakul Preet Singh Shows Effortless Charm In Floral Pleated Gown With Gold Accessories, See Photos

The powerhouse of talent Rakul Preet Singh is an all-time stunner. With her amazing performance on-screen, she has garnered massive love and attention from the audience and critics. And now her effortless charm in the cover photos is stealing hearts in a floral gown.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Floral Gown With Gold Accessories

With a handful of projects, Rakul Preet Singh showed her versatility in films like Doctor G, Thank You, Chhatriwali, and others, and she has garnered attention. Now, the diva shows her charm in the cover photo for Grazia Indian magazine.

In the Begeecha theme cover photo, Rakul Preet opts for a beautiful floral gown from Saaksha & Kinni. The strapless pattern accentuates her attractive shoulders. The bodycon bodice, followed by a fishtail detail, looks stunning.

But wait, that’s not all! Rakul adds some glamour with the sparkling malachite hoop earrings from Tribe Amrapali and stackable bangles from Ritika Sachdeva. Her sleek hairstyle highlights her outfit well. The dewy makeup, rosy cheeks, and pink lips complement her appearance.

Rakul Preet Singh recently celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani, and other friends. The photos of her birthday bash went viral on the internet in no time.

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh’s floral charm in the cover photo? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.