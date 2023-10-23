Movies | Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh Shows Effortless Charm In Floral Pleated Gown With Gold Accessories, See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh never fails to rule over hearts with her fashion. She flaunts her effortless charm in the floral gown coordinated with gold accessories in the latest cover shoot.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Oct,2023 17:30:43
Rakul Preet Singh Shows Effortless Charm In Floral Pleated Gown With Gold Accessories, See Photos 863620

The powerhouse of talent Rakul Preet Singh is an all-time stunner. With her amazing performance on-screen, she has garnered massive love and attention from the audience and critics. And now her effortless charm in the cover photos is stealing hearts in a floral gown.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Floral Gown With Gold Accessories

With a handful of projects, Rakul Preet Singh showed her versatility in films like Doctor G, Thank You, Chhatriwali, and others, and she has garnered attention. Now, the diva shows her charm in the cover photo for Grazia Indian magazine.

In the Begeecha theme cover photo, Rakul Preet opts for a beautiful floral gown from Saaksha & Kinni. The strapless pattern accentuates her attractive shoulders. The bodycon bodice, followed by a fishtail detail, looks stunning.

Rakul Preet Singh Shows Effortless Charm In Floral Pleated Gown With Gold Accessories, See Photos 863615

But wait, that’s not all! Rakul adds some glamour with the sparkling malachite hoop earrings from Tribe Amrapali and stackable bangles from Ritika Sachdeva. Her sleek hairstyle highlights her outfit well. The dewy makeup, rosy cheeks, and pink lips complement her appearance.

Rakul Preet Singh recently celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani, and other friends. The photos of her birthday bash went viral on the internet in no time.

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh’s floral charm in the cover photo? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Rakul Preet Singh owns ‘barbiecore’ in deep plunging pink sequinned gown [Photos] 863518
Rakul Preet Singh owns ‘barbiecore’ in deep plunging pink sequinned gown [Photos]
Cocktail Party Wears Essentials: Rakul Preet Singh and Janhvi Kapoor serve ultimate goals 863209
Cocktail Party Wears Essentials: Rakul Preet Singh and Janhvi Kapoor serve ultimate goals
Rakul Preet Singh epitomises golden glow in embellished ivory chikankari Anarkali suit, see photos 862686
Rakul Preet Singh epitomises golden glow in embellished ivory chikankari Anarkali suit, see photos
5 Times Rakul Preet Ditched Sleeves And Wore Modern Elegance 862474
5 Times Rakul Preet Ditched Sleeves And Wore Modern Elegance
Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Strapless Denim Dress, See Stunning Photos 862332
Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Strapless Denim Dress, See Stunning Photos
Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Srinidhi Shetty Are Ultimate Inspiration In Formal Dress 861671
Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Srinidhi Shetty Are Ultimate Inspiration In Formal Dress

Latest Stories

Street Style Goals: Kriti Sanon Goes Bold In Skinny Top And Cargo Pant 863674
Street Style Goals: Kriti Sanon Goes Bold In Skinny Top And Cargo Pant
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Malini warns Aradhana to stay away from Reyansh and Kimaya 863729
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Malini warns Aradhana to stay away from Reyansh and Kimaya
Exclusive: Paatal Lok fame Chum Darang joins the cast of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series 863719
Exclusive: Paatal Lok fame Chum Darang joins the cast of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series
Croissant- Avocado Toast: Malaika Arora Turns 48 With Foodie Treat 863725
Croissant- Avocado Toast: Malaika Arora Turns 48 With Foodie Treat
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (16 - 21 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 863706
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (16 – 21 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Bookmark Shivangi Joshi's Green Anarkali Set Worth 11,900 For Dussehra Celebrations 863610
Bookmark Shivangi Joshi’s Green Anarkali Set Worth 11,900 For Dussehra Celebrations
Read Latest News