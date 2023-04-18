Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most gorgeous and admired actresses and performing aristes in the Indian entertainment industry. Just like many of her other contemporaries, Rakul Preet Singh started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, from there onwards, she’s grown tremendously as an artiste and how. Her efforts have given her the right kind of results and well, that’s why, we are supremely proud of her for all the good and positive reasons. After her stint in the South regional entertainment industry, Rakul Preet Singh is now killing it with perfection in B-Town and how. She’s right now one of the most prolific actresses in today’s generation and we love her to the core.

Check out this viral BTS video of Rakul Preet Singh from Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot

Rakul Preet Singh isn’t just a nice actress who’s killing it with perfection in movies. She is also a wonderful model who knows how to slay in stunning photoshoots. Well, this time, to talk about photoshoots, a video from Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot is going viral and we are always in awe. Well, in case you all missed checking out her charm in this video, we are here to give you visual delight once again. See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as professional space is concerned, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Indian 2 movie alongside the veteran Kamal Haasan.