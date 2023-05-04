Rakul Preet Singh spices it up pink sheer saree

Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous as she dolls up in a stunning pink sheer saree avatar, calls it her only ‘comfort’. Time to take cues, check out pictures below

Rakul Preet Singh’s style picks have always been outstanding. The actor has time and again been a wowzie with her fashion deck ups. Rakul has always been heads up with her looks, however, while we have seen Rakul slaying in western and Indian both, the actress now reveals that ‘sari’ is her all time comfort.

She took to her Instagram handle to portray all the desiness that she had in a sheer pink saree avatar, and we are absolute awe with her looks. The pink drape looks absolutely stunner on her.

Rakul Preet Singh in Pink saree

We can see her wearing a sheer pink saree from Loka by Veerali Raveshia. The ethereal charm exuded by the soothing fabric and intricate craftsmanship of the drape renders it a resplendent creation, both understated and eye-catching.

Looks like the actress has truly captured the essence of summer with her sartorial choice, embellishing her traditional attire to combat the scorching heat. Adorned with a plunging neckline and ornate embroidery, her blouse exudes sophistication and finesse. She has opted for an unassuming yet stylish approach by pairing this stunning drape with a modest potli bag and captivating statement earrings. Indeed, her graceful ensemble is a tribute to elegance and charm.

Work Front

Rakul Preet Singh, the acclaimed Indian actress, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her exceptional talent and versatile roles. With a career spanning over a decade, she has established herself as one of the most sought-after leading ladies in Indian cinema. She was last seen in Chattriwali.