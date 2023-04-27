ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh’s dramatic swirl in mirror work lehenga is pure delight

Rakul Preet stuns in a designer mirror-work lehenga choli, check out pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Apr,2023 06:32:44
Rakul Preet Singh just set Instagram on fire with her latest outfit post! The stunning actress shared pictures of herself in a mirror-embellished lehenga from the coveted label Gopi Vaid Designs. The ensemble, which is a perfect blend of pastel hues, looked absolutely breathtaking on Rakul as she walked the ramp to launch the brand’s Spring/Summer 23 collection, FIZA.

With her impeccable sense of style, Rakul has once again managed to capture the hearts of her fans. Keep an eye out for more of her fashion-forward looks!

Here take a look-

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The swirl 💕 in @gopivaiddesigns !! A walk to remember @timesfashionweek”

As for the lehenga, it boasts an A-line silhouette that gracefully flows into a layered ghera, complete with a tassel-adorned dori tie on the waist that is sure to catch anyone’s eye. To complete the traditional ensemble, Rakul draped an embellished net dupatta over her shoulders with ease.

Rakul’s choice of accessories truly set her apart from the crowd, as she opted for quirky high heels, statement rings, and stick-on mirrors that came together to create a mang tika and necklace that were nothing short of breathtaking. Rakul made some bold and beautiful beauty picks to complete the look. She styled her hair into centre-parted open wavy locks and opted for a subtle pink eyeshadow, darkened brows, and a touch of mascara on the lashes. Her rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and light contouring added a touch of glam, while her glossy blush pink lip shade and dewy base

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

