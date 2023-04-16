Time and again, the actress Rakul Preet Singh, popular for her acting chops on the screen has been a head turner with her fashion folios. She has never played it dull with her high-octane lookbooks. As of now, her pictures from her Instagram handle are going viral where we can see her in her best glam hot outfits to define. Check out below-

Embracing Khadi

When the actress took to her Instagram handle to share photoshoot pictures, looking absolutely stunner in her Khadi embellished lehenga choli. The actress prompted nothing but grace in the pictures. She can be seen wearing a floral embellished bralette that she teamed with high-thigh slit skirt. The actress completed the look with sleek ponytail and minimal makeup.

Sharing the picture she wrote, “Shruti Sancheti’s Khadder collection for Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with the FDCI was a celebration of Khadi ~ timeless, season fluid and versatile fabric.”

Gorgeous in beige-black

Here’s when the actress left us astounded with her preppy fashion decks in stylish embellished lehenga in black. The lehenga choli featured beautiful intricate embroidery work all over. She completed the look with her sleek ponytail. The actress decked it up with dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips.

Stunner in Black

Here is when the actress manifested grace and beauty in a classy black ensemble. The actress wore a stylish black bralette and a high-waist black skirt. What stole the show is her beautiful intricately embroidered jacket. The actress completed the look with her sleek mid-parted hairbun. Her makeup looked on point as she decked it up with dewy soft eyes and nude lips. Her accessories looked on point as she completed the look with black beaded neckpieces.