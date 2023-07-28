Ranveer-Alia drop in an epic Rocky-Rani off-screen moment ahead of RRPK release, check out

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres on 28th of July. Given the excitement soaring high, Ranveer has now shared a stunning candid picture of him posing with his dearest co-star Alia Bhatt on Instagram. Both killing the fashion game like bosses, gave off nothing but goals.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, a stunning duo, graced the camera with their infectious smiles. Ranveer exuded charm in a stylish white tailored suit, accentuated by sleek sunglasses, a spiked hairdo, and a dashing stubble. His suave and sophisticated look was a sight to behold, and he effortlessly showcased his signature flair for fashion.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt looked absolutely gorgeous in a beautiful purple saree that highlighted her timeless beauty. Her wavy long hair cascaded elegantly, adding a touch of grace to the traditional ensemble. A small black bindi adorned her forehead, and her kohled eyes and nude pink lips perfectly complemented the overall look, exuding a sense of poise and femininity.

Together, the dynamic duo displayed their incredible style and charisma, leaving us captivated by their enchanting presence. Their sartorial choices showcased the perfect blend of contemporary and traditional elements, proving yet again why they are revered as style icons in the world of entertainment.

Here take a look-

