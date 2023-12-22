Rashmika Madanna sets style bar high in black floral chiffon saree

Rashmika Mandanna is setting the style bar high, and her recent appearance in a black saree from the renowned designer Rohit Bal’s collection is nothing short of a fashion masterpiece. The saree, a luxurious blend of cotton and silk, unfolds a captivating story with its enchanting multi-colored floral print, making it a visual delight straight off the designer shelves.

The actress draped the saree with finesse, allowing the pallu to cascade gracefully from her shoulders, creating an aura of timeless elegance. Complementing this was a matching black sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline, adding a touch of modern chic to the traditional ensemble.

Enter the accessories, masterfully curated by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel. Rashmika adorned herself with dazzling purple drop earrings, making a statement that reached all the way to her shoulders. Paired with black stiletto heels, she effortlessly combined glamour and style.

Makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar worked her magic, highlighting Rashmika’s features with a nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, dewy base, and a peach lipstick that perfectly enhanced her natural radiance.

Completing the glam squad, hairstylist Priyanka Borkar left Rashmika’s lush straight locks framing her face, creating a look that seamlessly blended contemporary style with traditional allure. Rashmika’s appearance is not just a fashion statement; it’s a symphony of style and grace orchestrated by a team of talented professionals.