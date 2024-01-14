Rashmika Mandanna and her obsession with ‘hats’ remains eternal [Photos]

Rashmika Mandanna, the charming actress known for her versatile roles on the silver screen, seems to have found a new love during her recent New Year holiday – a hat that perfectly aligns with her impeccable fashion sense. Revealing her passion for traveling, Rashmika couldn’t resist the allure of this particular hat, and it quickly became her latest obsession.

Rashmika Mandanna shares photodump on Instagram

In a candid photograph shared on her Instagram, Rashmika can be seen effortlessly rocking the hat, giving her followers a glimpse of her newfound accessory love. The caption accompanying the post read, “Was so obsessed with this hat that it came back home with me,” showcasing the actress’s genuine connection with her latest fashion discovery.

As Rashmika Mandanna continues to enchant audiences with her on-screen performances, she also manages to capture hearts off-screen with her relatable and down-to-earth persona. This hat, now a part of her fashion collection, adds a touch of personal flair to her style and serves as a reminder of the delightful moments from her recent holiday.

Currently engaged in the shooting of “Pushpa 2,” where she portrays the character of Sreevalli, Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly juggling a busy schedule. With two more films in the pipeline, the actress continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, both for her acting prowess and her evolving fashion choices. As Rashmika seamlessly balances her work commitments and personal style, fans eagerly await more glimpses into her travel adventures and fashion escapades.