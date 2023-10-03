Movies | Celebrities

Rashmika Mandanna And Raashi Khanna Show Their Simplicity In Saree With Necklace Set

Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna are South beauties and true lovers of sarees. Recently, both of them show their six-yard saree simplicity with a necklace set. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Oct,2023 20:00:24
Rashmika Mandanna And Raashi Khanna Show Their Simplicity In Saree With Necklace Set 857718
  • Highlights
  • Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna are true saree lovers.
  • Rashmika Mandanna shows her sparkling saree look in sunkissed photos.
  • Raashi Khanna captivates with the silk saree elegance.

Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna are top actresses in the South industry. Both of them have impressed the audience with their acting prowess, and they are not limited to South but also have shown their skills in the Hindi industry. Apart from that, both are true lovers of the traditional drape saree. And recently they show their simplicity in saree.

Rashmika Mandanna In Georgette Saree

Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna is again making hearts flutter with her simplicity in her saree. The georgette beige saree with gold embroidery all over it and the mirror embellished border look stunning from the designer Arpita Mehta. She opts for a mirror-embellished sparkling blouse, which goes well with her look. The beautiful diamond necklace and earrings from Kalyan Jewellers adorn her look. With a simple hairstyle, bindi, and makeup, Rashmika balances simplicity with style.

Rashmika Mandanna And Raashi Khanna Show Their Simplicity In Saree With Necklace Set 857712

Rashmika Mandanna And Raashi Khanna Show Their Simplicity In Saree With Necklace Set 857714

Raashi Khanna In Silk Saree

Farzi actress Raashi Khanna looks gorgeous in a six-yard saree elegance. This beautiful purple silk saree with gold work looks eye-catching. She paired it with a sleeveless low-neckline blouse. This simple saree looks nothing less than a million-dollar outfit. Raashi adorns her simplicity with a beautiful gold necklace, earrings, and bangles from Pavan More Jewellers. The half-tied hairstyle and bindi, with her beautiful smile, look enchanting.

Rashmika Mandanna And Raashi Khanna Show Their Simplicity In Saree With Necklace Set 857716

Rashmika Mandanna And Raashi Khanna Show Their Simplicity In Saree With Necklace Set 857717

Whose look did you like? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Flex your sarees swag with these blouse back designs: Cues from Srinidhi Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna 857463
Flex your saree swag with these blouse back designs: Cues from Srinidhi Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna
Co ord Sets For Women: Srinidhi Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s style guide 857138
Co ord Sets For Women: Srinidhi Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s style guide
Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty calls Shriya Saran his favourite actress, Rashmika Mandanna reacts 856958
Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty calls Shriya Saran his favourite actress, Rashmika Mandanna reacts
Get That Swagger Style Like Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, And Raashi Khanna In Baggy Jeans 856857
Get That Swagger Style Like Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, And Raashi Khanna In Baggy Jeans
Get ready with Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna in chikankari kurtis [Photos] 856711
Get ready with Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna in chikankari kurtis [Photos]
Shriya Saran, Raashi Khanna, And Priya Varrier Are Vision In Modern Dresses, See Photos 856847
Shriya Saran, Raashi Khanna, And Priya Varrier Are Vision In Modern Dresses, See Photos

Latest Stories

Mint's new show 'The Alt View' captures the voice of India's youth on burning policy issues 857865
Mint’s new show ‘The Alt View’ captures the voice of India’s youth on burning policy issues
Palak Tiwari cuts casual case in green cardigan and skinny denim jeans 857704
Palak Tiwari cuts casual case in green cardigan and skinny denim jeans
A Week of Suspense: 'Savdhaan India' unveils its Gripping Episode Lineup 857859
A Week of Suspense: ‘Savdhaan India’ unveils its Gripping Episode Lineup
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Glimpse Of Vandana's Big Day Before Her Wedding [Video] 857754
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Glimpse Of Vandana’s Big Day Before Her Wedding [Video]
Meet update: Real Adil exposes Shlok, Naaz decides to get Shlok punished 857851
Meet update: Real Adil exposes Shlok, Naaz decides to get Shlok punished
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi to target Rajveer to hurt Preeta 857838
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi to target Rajveer to hurt Preeta
Read Latest News