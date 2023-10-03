Rashmika Mandanna And Raashi Khanna Show Their Simplicity In Saree With Necklace Set

Highlights

Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna are true saree lovers.

Rashmika Mandanna shows her sparkling saree look in sunkissed photos.

Raashi Khanna captivates with the silk saree elegance.

Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna are top actresses in the South industry. Both of them have impressed the audience with their acting prowess, and they are not limited to South but also have shown their skills in the Hindi industry. Apart from that, both are true lovers of the traditional drape saree. And recently they show their simplicity in saree.

Rashmika Mandanna In Georgette Saree

Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna is again making hearts flutter with her simplicity in her saree. The georgette beige saree with gold embroidery all over it and the mirror embellished border look stunning from the designer Arpita Mehta. She opts for a mirror-embellished sparkling blouse, which goes well with her look. The beautiful diamond necklace and earrings from Kalyan Jewellers adorn her look. With a simple hairstyle, bindi, and makeup, Rashmika balances simplicity with style.

Raashi Khanna In Silk Saree

Farzi actress Raashi Khanna looks gorgeous in a six-yard saree elegance. This beautiful purple silk saree with gold work looks eye-catching. She paired it with a sleeveless low-neckline blouse. This simple saree looks nothing less than a million-dollar outfit. Raashi adorns her simplicity with a beautiful gold necklace, earrings, and bangles from Pavan More Jewellers. The half-tied hairstyle and bindi, with her beautiful smile, look enchanting.

Whose look did you like? Let us know in the comments.