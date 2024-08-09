Rashmika Mandanna Embraces Self-love, Educates On Feeling Comfortable In Our Own Skin

Rashmika Mandanna is a Pan-India star known for her impactful performance on the big screen. Recently, the actress walked the runway along with Vicky Kaushal at India Couture Week by Swadesh, honoring India’s culture, tradition, and art. She dazzled in an ivory heavily embellished lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock, and Vicky Kaushal rocked his desi avatar in an ivory sheer kurta with matching bottoms teamed with an intricately embellished jacket kurta. Sharing the solo photos in the same outfit on Instagram, the Pushpa actress shared an important message for her fans about self-love.

On Thursday, 8 August, Rashmika shared stunning photos showcasing her desi elegance, flaunting her beautiful smile, curvy figure, and striking poses. However, the key point of her new post is the note where the actress penned an important message for her fans, embracing self-love and highlighting feeling comfortable in one’s own skin. Also, she expressed her experience of change and wrote, “When you finally find yourself, love yourself and feel comfortable in your own skin.. everything changes!! But it takes a lot to get here. Most importantly it’s your upbringing and the influence of people around you matters most is what I’ve realised. Some things you learn in life when you see the beautiful changes!”

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which became a blockbuster hit at the box office. The actress is gearing up for the release of the 2021 action-thriller Pushpa 1: The Rise sequel, Pushap 2: The Rule, which will be released in theatres on 6 December 2024.