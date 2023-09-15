Rashmika Mandanna Goes Beyond Her Limit To Transforming Into 'Super Human,' Watch

Rashmika Mandanna is a talented and hard-working artist in the world of entertainment. With consistent performance on screen, she carved her niche in the business. Being in showbiz, it is important to look good and stay fit so that you can nail every role irrespective of the genre. The diva today gives us her fans a sneak peek of transforming into a super human.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Beyond The Limit Transformation

On Thursday morning, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a white top and black shorts. Inspiring the fans, Rashmika practiced muscle-strengthening exercises on the leg extension machine.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the strongest actresses. She often treats fans with insights from her gym. This time, she went beyond her limit, trying leg extension. Her expression shows pain and difficulty, but Rashmika is known to never give up. The actress is in the process of becoming a super human.

Expressing her thoughts, Rashmika, in the caption, said that the new thing she tried makes her feel like her soul is leaving her body and coming back. But also mentioned that her trainer @junaid.shaikh88 is helping her transform into a super human. Also reveals that her inner beast is so happy.

