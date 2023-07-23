ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Rashmika Mandanna Goes Creative In New Bodycon Ensemble; Check Here

Rashmika Mandanna is a fashion lover. The diva has now come up with a new creative look in her latest Instagram pictures. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jul,2023 01:20:40
Rashmika Mandanna Goes Creative In New Bodycon Ensemble; Check Here 836207

The National crush of the nation, Rashmika Mandanna, is a heartthrob actress in Pan India. Her cuteness and style have made her the star among the youth. Her elevating style makes one go mesmerized by her looks. Taking her fashion to a different level, the diva is flaunting her creative style in the latest Instagram dump.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Creative Look

In the shared photos, the Pushpa actress wore a red collar tucked in with the pink velvet long pencil skirt. A pair of gold hoop earrings, layers of gold chain, and rings in her hand rounded her accessorizing. Basic beautiful eyes blushed cheeks, and nude glossy lips uplifted her glam. Her fringy hairstyle added to her funky look.

Rashmika Mandanna made her photos creative, posing in a white marble finish bathroom. She mentioned her creative take in the caption, “When our creativity met the washroom (with a flower, smiley and laughing emojis.).”

Rashmika Mandanna Goes Creative In New Bodycon Ensemble; Check Here 836203

Rashmika Mandanna Goes Creative In New Bodycon Ensemble; Check Here 836205

Rashmika Mandanna Goes Creative In New Bodycon Ensemble; Check Here 836206

Rashmika Mandanna flaunted her toned figure throughout the photos. In the closeup pictures, her beautiful face can be seen. The actress is aging like a fine wine. You can steal her style to slay your unique look at college or office. She is the epitome of elegance with her looks.

Did you like Rashmika Mandanna’s new avatar with her creativity? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates about your favorite.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rashmika Mandanna walks out of Nithiin-Venky Kudumula project; Sreeleela eyed as replacement [Reports] 834417
Rashmika Mandanna walks out of Nithiin-Venky Kudumula project; Sreeleela eyed as replacement [Reports]
This is how ‘candid’ Rashmika Mandanna reacts to ‘things’ in life 833218
This is how ‘candid’ Rashmika Mandanna reacts to ‘things’ in life
Unseen Video: Rashmika Mandanna dancing to ‘Obsessed’ syncing to Vicky Kaushal’s steps 832861
Unseen Video: Rashmika Mandanna dancing to ‘Obsessed’ syncing to Vicky Kaushal’s steps
Rashmika Mandanna 'Trying Hard' To Get A Perfect Mirror Selfie; See Pics 832120
Rashmika Mandanna ‘Trying Hard’ To Get A Perfect Mirror Selfie; See Pics
Here’s how you can achieve the no-make glow like Rashmika Mandanna 822967
Here’s how you can achieve the no-make glow like Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna reveals her ‘cheat days’ desserts 821833
Rashmika Mandanna reveals her ‘cheat days’ desserts
Latest Stories
Watch: Urfi Javed's Red Gajra Hairstyle In Bikini Is Astonishing 836358
Watch: Urfi Javed’s Red Gajra Hairstyle In Bikini Is Astonishing
Barbie Is Sunny Splashy & Dishy 836409
Barbie Is Sunny Splashy & Dishy
Ritabhari Chakraborty-Abir Chatterjee starrer Fatafati gets OTT release, deets inside 836319
Ritabhari Chakraborty-Abir Chatterjee starrer Fatafati gets OTT release, deets inside
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh's Dil Bechara Release Date Is Out; Check Details 836200
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh’s Dil Bechara Release Date Is Out; Check Details
Mammootty wins Best Actor Award at Kerala State Film Awards, son Dulquer Salmaan's pens heartfelt praise 836393
Mammootty wins Best Actor Award at Kerala State Film Awards, son Dulquer Salmaan’s pens heartfelt praise
Monalisa Turns Sparkling In Skirt And Blouse; Meera Deosthale Feels The Heat 836180
Monalisa Turns Sparkling In Skirt And Blouse; Meera Deosthale Feels The Heat
Read Latest News