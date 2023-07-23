Rashmika Mandanna Goes Creative In New Bodycon Ensemble; Check Here

The National crush of the nation, Rashmika Mandanna, is a heartthrob actress in Pan India. Her cuteness and style have made her the star among the youth. Her elevating style makes one go mesmerized by her looks. Taking her fashion to a different level, the diva is flaunting her creative style in the latest Instagram dump.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Creative Look

In the shared photos, the Pushpa actress wore a red collar tucked in with the pink velvet long pencil skirt. A pair of gold hoop earrings, layers of gold chain, and rings in her hand rounded her accessorizing. Basic beautiful eyes blushed cheeks, and nude glossy lips uplifted her glam. Her fringy hairstyle added to her funky look.

Rashmika Mandanna made her photos creative, posing in a white marble finish bathroom. She mentioned her creative take in the caption, “When our creativity met the washroom (with a flower, smiley and laughing emojis.).”

Rashmika Mandanna flaunted her toned figure throughout the photos. In the closeup pictures, her beautiful face can be seen. The actress is aging like a fine wine. You can steal her style to slay your unique look at college or office. She is the epitome of elegance with her looks.

Did you like Rashmika Mandanna’s new avatar with her creativity? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates about your favorite.