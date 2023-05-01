ADVERTISEMENT
Rashmika Mandanna is tired and jaded, shares Sunday special selfie with big update

Check out how Rashmika Mandanna is feeling at present on social media

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 May,2023 11:40:51
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the cutest and most desirable divas that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, slowly and steadily, she’s grown tremendously in her career and how. Whenever Rashmika Mandanna comes up with a new and exciting project, her loyal legion of fans always shower her with a lot of love, support and most importantly, positivity. She’s also quite active on social media and that’s why, whenever she shares new and engaging content, we totally love it and for real.

Check out what’s happening at Rashmika Mandanna’s end right now:

Whenever Rashmika Mandanna shares cute and interesting photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, her loyal legion of fans love those interesting updates, don’t they? Well, this time, Rashmika Mandanna is seen giving them something similar..the actress is seen sharing a super cute selfie where she talks about getting a break on a Sunday after a really long time. Want to check out what she has to say about the same? Well, check out her adorable white avatar below –

Rashmika Mandanna is tired and jaded, shares Sunday special selfie with big update 802973

Work Front:

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in ‘Animal’ movie alongside Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor and others. Well, sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

