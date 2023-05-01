Rashmika Mandanna is tired and jaded, shares Sunday special selfie with big update

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the cutest and most desirable divas that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, slowly and steadily, she’s grown tremendously in her career and how. Whenever Rashmika Mandanna comes up with a new and exciting project, her loyal legion of fans always shower her with a lot of love, support and most importantly, positivity. She’s also quite active on social media and that’s why, whenever she shares new and engaging content, we totally love it and for real.

Whenever Rashmika Mandanna shares cute and interesting photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, her loyal legion of fans love those interesting updates, don’t they? Well, this time, Rashmika Mandanna is seen giving them something similar..the actress is seen sharing a super cute selfie where she talks about getting a break on a Sunday after a really long time. Want to check out what she has to say about the same? Well, check out her adorable white avatar below –

Work Front:

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in 'Animal' movie alongside Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor and others.