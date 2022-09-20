Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most admired and gorgeous actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and slowly and steadily, she’s seen tremendous growth in her career and how. From doing good work in the South regional entertainment industry to eventually earning her debut in B-Town with multiple projects, Rashmika has truly come a long way forward in her career. Today, anything and everything that she touches seems to turn into gold and we love it.

All her photoshoot avatars go viral and we can never really get enough of her. Well, right now, she’s winning our attention in a stylish orange velvet shirt and black latex trousers and we love it. Well, do you want to check it out yourself? Take a look below –

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Absolutely amazing right ladies and gentlemen? Let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com