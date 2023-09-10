Rashmika Mandanna keeps ‘swag’ lehenga poses on edge with deep neck blouse

Rashmika Mandanna, the ultimate style icon, recently set the fashion world ablaze with a breathtaking photoshoot, donning a sensational lehenga choli set. Crafted by the renowned designer Sawan Gandhi, this ensemble is the epitome of contemporary Indian fashion, making it an ideal choice for any modern Indian woman looking to make a bold statement at traditional events.

Let’s delve into the intricate details of Rashmika’s outfit.

The sleeveless choli takes center stage with its daring deep U neckline, adorned with shimmering sequin embellishments that catch the light in all the right ways. The cropped midriff-revealing hem length adds a touch of sass, striking a perfect balance between traditional elegance and modern allure.

Equally impressive is the lehenga she wore. It’s a symphony of heavy sequin embellishments, creating a glamorous and eye-catching effect. The pleats cascading from the waistband form a graceful A-line silhouette that flatters all body types. The heavily layered ghera and floor-grazing hem length add an air of drama and grandeur to the ensemble, making it an impeccable choice for grand celebrations.

Check out-

To complete the look, Rashmika draped a matching chiffon dupatta adorned with a criss-cross pattern of sequins, scalloped lace trims, and embellished gota patti borders. She effortlessly slung it over her shoulder, adding that final touch of elegance and tradition.

Now, let’s explore how you can carry off this breathtaking outfit at various traditional occasions.

First and foremost, you can be the showstopper at a friend’s or relative’s wedding by donning this sensational lehenga choli. Pair it with statement Kundan jewelry, just as Rashmika did, and you’ll effortlessly steal the spotlight. Don’t forget to adorn your forehead with a bold bindi and opt for a sleek hairstyle to complete the look.

Win over festivals

For festive celebrations like Diwali, Eid, or any other joyous occasion, this outfit will undoubtedly make you shine. Consider opting for more lightweight jewelry to ensure comfort while maintaining elegance. A neat bun or a gracefully braided hairstyle, along with minimal makeup, will exude understated grace.

Pre-wedding functions

When it comes to pre-wedding functions like sangeet and mehendi, go for a playful look by styling this ensemble with colorful bangles and floral jewelry. Keep your hair loose and wavy to maintain a carefree and joyful vibe.

Cocktail parties

Should you find yourself attending a fusion-themed cocktail party, this outfit offers remarkable versatility. Pair it with contemporary accessories such as statement earrings and a sleek clutch. Opt for a modern updo hairstyle and a smoky eye makeup look to infuse some drama into your ensemble.

Casual family gathering

For more intimate family gatherings or pujas, opt for simplicity. Keep your jewelry minimal, with perhaps a single statement piece like a bold ring. A soft, natural makeup look and a low bun will showcase your deep-rooted connection to tradition.

In Rashmika’s footsteps, you can confidently flaunt this ‘swag’ lehenga choli set at various traditional occasions, leaving a lasting impression wherever you go. Remember, the key is to embrace the fusion of tradition and modernity while letting your personal style shine through.