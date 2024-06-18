Rashmika Mandanna Pens A Special Message For Her Fans On Instagram, Check Out

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved actresses in the town. She is known for her facial expressions, and that is the reason she got the National Crush tag. But wait, that’s not all! Her grounded personality and humble nature make her a favorite of many. Whenever she gets snapped in town, she clicks pictures with her fans very lovingly, which makes it evident that she cares for them. Besides that, she often asks her fans about their well-being and educates them on staying healthy through her social media posts. Today, she pens a special message for her fans on her Instagram handle. Let’s take a look.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Special Message For Her Fans On Instagram

On Monday, Rashmika took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos with a special message for her fans. In the images, the Pushpa 2 actress looks cute, flaunting her candid smile. In contrast, with the visuals, it seems she has come out of the gym after shedding sweat for hours. The actress wears a brownish full-sleeved crop top paired with high-waist sweatpants. With no makeup on her face, she looks as gorgeous as ever. The actress left her hair open while a shoulder bag and water bottle in her hand complemented her gym vibe. In both photos, the actress steals hearts with her beautiful smile.

With these photos, Rashmika penned a very special and important message for her fans. In the caption, she wrote, “Prioritise yourself (with a white heart).” Indeed, she is very caring and never fails to win hearts with her gestures for her fans.