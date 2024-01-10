Rashmika Mandanna pens heartfelt note on Animal’s success, read

Rashmika Mandanna, the talented actress, recently shared a heartfelt note on the success of the film “Animal.” Alongside the message, she posted pictures showcasing her drop-dead gorgeous looks in a ruched sheer black bodycon gown. The diva paired the stunning outfit with a bold and smudgy makeup look, while leaving her hair effortlessly open, setting the bar high for style aspirations.

In her Instagram post, Rashmika expressed gratitude, stating, “Look 1 of 2024 for Animal success meet. A lot of chaos I must tell you but all worth it. Must most definitely thank my team for this.” She continued by thanking her fans, saying, “THANKYOU for your love for ANIMAL.”

The actress went on to share her journey from questioning whether the audience would like the film during shooting to the present, where the team proudly declares, “we made it for our audience, and hell yeah!! they love it.” Rashmika credited the audience for making the film’s success a reality and expressed her joy at the smiles shared during success meets, attributing it all to the unwavering support of the audience.

Rashmika Mandanna’s post not only celebrates the success of “Animal” but also highlights the collaborative effort and the deep connection between the cast, crew, and the audience that made the film a triumph.