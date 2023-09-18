Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet’s casual staples are all about fancy kurta pajama

Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Rakul Preet are rewriting the fashion rulebook with their irresistible kurta pajama game. It’s all about casual staples that effortlessly blend comfort and style, and these leading ladies have got it down pat.

Rashmika Mandanna – The effortless elegance at the airport

Rashmika makes heads turn at the Mumbai airport with her pink chikankari kurta, proving that airport fashion can be both comfy and classy. She pairs it with baggy denim broad-legged jeans for a perfect balance of chic and relaxed. With long straight hair, mysterious black shades, and casual sandals, she’s the epitome of casual cool.

Pooja Hegde – The powder blue princess

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, is the picture of grace in her chikankari powder blue short kurta. She takes it up a notch with a pajama palazzo set, effortlessly combining traditional and contemporary elements. Minimal makeup and accessories let her natural beauty shine, and her straight-open hair adds a touch of elegance.

Rakul Preet Singh – The purple boho beauty

Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her boho side in a stylish purple chikankari kurta paired with white pajamas. She embraces a no-makeup look that accentuates her natural beauty, and her wavy open hair adds a carefree charm to the ensemble. Rakul shows that sometimes, less is more when it comes to looking effortlessly chic.

In the world of fashion, these ladies prove that kurta pajamas are the ultimate go-to for casual yet sophisticated style. Whether you’re jet-setting like Rashmika, embracing the blues like Pooja, or going boho chic like Rakul, the kurta pajama trend is here to stay, redefining what it means to be casually fabulous.