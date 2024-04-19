Rashmika Mandanna Raises Glamour Quotient In Sleeveless Black ‘Zaley’ Gown

Rashmika Mandanna‘s love for black never ceases to amaze fans with its grandeur and allure. Her style statement often grabs headlines, and her new look in a black gown is no exception. With her charming photos on the internet, the actress has become the talk of the town. This time, the actress graced her look in a never-seen-before avatar, wearing a black gown with attractive embellishments, and she looked as gorgeous as ever.

On Wednesday, Rashmika Mandanna treated her fans by sharing new photos in a black gown, raising the glamour quotient. The outfit has sleeveless hands, giving her a sense of sensuality. The body-hugging outfit beautifully sweeps the floor, making it a grand look. But the soft and shiny frills around the outfit look easy and comfortable. The outfit is from the famous brand Mishru. The sea coral-layered “Zaley” gown is made of tulle and embellishments.

The Animal actress continues to impress with shaped eyebrows, smokey eyes, and brown lipstick. She styled her hair in waves, leaning towards the crimped style, creating a wow appearance. Throughout the photos, Rashmika showcased her charm through the camera, resulting in some super stunning photos that left fans spellbound. The edgy jawline and mesmerizing avatar have made her a favorite of many.

Did you like Rashmika Mandanna’s new look in a black gown? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.