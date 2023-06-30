Rashmika Mandanna reveals her ‘cheat days’ desserts

Rashmika Mandanna, the dessert diva, has spilled the beans on her ultimate cheat day indulgence! With a mischievous wink, she confessed that when it comes to cheat days, her dessert game is on point. In fact, she proudly declares that she always orders desserts first before digging into her main meal. Now that’s a sweet strategy!

Rashmika Mandanna shares picture of her dessert dish

Taking to social media, Rashmika tantalized our taste buds with a mouthwatering snapshot of her sugary delight. The picture-perfect plate of desserts had us drooling in anticipation. But here’s the twist: Rashmika playfully questioned if she’s the only one who follows this dessert-before-meal tradition, or if there are other dessert enthusiasts out there who share her quirky habit.

She wrote, “You know, on my cheat days I always have to order desserts first before actually my main meal ok.. and a lot of my friends find this super weird..

so I just wanted to understand.. if this is just me or any one of you also do this..”

So, if you’re someone who can’t resist diving into a heavenly dessert before even thinking about your main course, take a cue from Rashmika Mandanna and embrace your dessert-first mantra. Life is too short to deny yourself the pleasure of those sugary delights. Let your taste buds dance with joy and indulge in the sweet symphony of flavors. After all, as Rashmika herself demonstrates, life is just a little sweeter when you order desserts before anything else!