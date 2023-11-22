Rashmika Mandanna, Saiee Manjrekar & Karishma Tanna Up Glam In Modern Black Saree

Black is the favorite of every girl, and so is the same with the famous Indian actresses Rashmika Mandanna, Saiee Manjrekar, and Karishma Tanna. In their latest photos, the divas embrace the beauty of black in a modern saree style. Let’s decode their fashion below.

Rashmika Mandanna’s See-through Saree

The Animal actress spreads her charm in the classic plain black saree. The simple gold lace adds sophistication. She pairs her look with the sleeves plunging blouse. What grabs our attention is the masterpiece diamond embellished layered choker necklace that adds glamour. She accentuates her beautiful eyes with the smokey eye shadow, while glassy shiny cheeks, glossy lips, and open wavy curls up her saree glam.

Saiee Manjrekar’s Thigh-high Slit Saree

Show your sass like never before in the modern saree style. The actress wears a plain black skirt attracted with the dupatta draped like a saree pallu. She pairs her simplicity with the sparkling diamond embellished deep-neck blouse. With the diamond earrings, she adorns her sultry look in the thigh-high slit saree accentuating her toned thighs. She gets that simplicity glam up like a princess with the perfect winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and nude lips.

Karishma Tanna’s Shimmery Saree

Steal the show with the sparkling shimmery look like Karishma Tanna. She styles her shimmery sequin fishtail skirt with the beaded sweetheart neckline blouse and the net dupatta draped like a saree. With the silver-white diamond stud earrings, she elevates her look. While the bold black eyes, dewy cheeks, and nude lips complement her appearance with the breezy waves hairstyle, she glams up her indo-western look.

