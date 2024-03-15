Rashmika Mandanna Shares Cute Photo From Vacation, Fans Give Her New Tag

The charming Rashmika Mandanna is a fan-favorite actress. With her grounded, bubbly, and humble personality, she rules over millions of hearts. She became the ‘National Crush’ with her killer expressions in her South films, and she soon became a Pan India star with her debut in Bollywood. However, her debut wasn’t a success, but with Animal, her popularity reached new heights, and it seems the craze for Rashmika among fans will never face a downfall as her fans give her a new tag on her latest Instagram photos. Let’s take a look.

The Animal actress is currently treating herself to a much-needed vacation, spending quality time with herself and nature. At present, she is in Australia, and on her Instagram handle, the actress shared a sneak peek of her cozy morning.

In the shared photo, Rashmika can be seen posing in Australia’s breathtaking backdrop of sunny sky and greenery. She donned a plain black top and styled her look with a blue hat, flaunting her short hairstyle. She keeps a teddy koala in front of her face, and we can all imagine her hidden smile.

After watching Rashmika's cuteness in the overseas country, her fans were delighted and called her International Crush.

