Rashmika Mandanna Shines In Royal Blue Saree Posing With Her Girl Gang

Rashmika Mandanna is the National Crush of the Nation. The gorgeous South diva rose to fame with her performance in South films, and now she has become a pan-India star. Currently, the actress is basking in the glory of the success of her upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule Songs. However, her new look in traditional royal blue for a special function has left fans spellbound.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Royal Blue Saree Look

On Sunday, June 23, Rashmika re-shared a photo shared by her stylist and friend Anmol Appanna on her Instagram story. The adorable photo shows the girl gang enjoying posing together as they flaunt their desi side in traditional attires. Among others, Rashmika shines through in a gorgeous blue saree. The bright color made the actress look different from others.

Rashmika wore a blue silk saree with a golden intricate print featuring beautiful golden details all over the saree. The actress pairs her look with a matching simple golden blouse. The Pushpa 2: The Rule actress continues to impress with her simplicity as she opts for small earrings and a simple chain on her neck. With her hair tied in the back, bold black eyes, shiny red cheeks, and matte lips, the actress complemented her overall appearance. The gorgeous smile on her face added a touch of prettiness. Posing with her girl gang, Rashmika shines like a star as she attends a special function.