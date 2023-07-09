Rashmika Mandanna 'Trying Hard' To Get A Perfect Mirror Selfie; See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna is a well-known Indian actress who prominently works in South and Hindi cinema. With her acting prowess, she has ruled over millions of hearts. Like many of us, she is also obsessed with social media. She loves to share every update with her fans. In contrast, in the latest Instagram dump, the diva tried to take a perfect mirror selfie. Let’s check it out.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of herself taking a mirror selfie. The diva in the photo wore a black and white striped crop top paired with whitewashed denim pants. Her sleek low bun, no makeup look, and beautiful smile made her look gorgeous.

The actress, in her caption, revealed that she tried to take a perfect mirror selfie and hopes she is getting better at it every day. “Trying to get my mirror selfie right 🫶🏻 Do you think I’m getting better at it?”

Throughout her mirror selfie, one couldn’t get over her beautiful smile. She also posed with her team. In the last picture, she made a pout in her mirror selfie. Isn’t the actress the cutest?

Rashmika has worked in many films like Varisu, Dear Comrade, Mission Majnu, Sita Ramam, Goodbye, and many others.

Did you like Rashmika Mandanna’s mirror selfie? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.