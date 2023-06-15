ADVERTISEMENT
Rashmika Mandanna’s athleisure fashion is all about sunset hues

Rashmika Mandanna’s fashion quotient has always been on the top-notch. Owing to that the actress has now startled her fans on social media with her preppy look in athleisure fashion and we are awed, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jun,2023 07:55:22
When it comes to athleisure fashion, Rashmika Mandanna knows how to rock it with a splash of sunset hues. The talented actress recently graced the cover of Grazia magazine, proving the same and leaving us in awe of her hot and stunning look. Sporting a trendy co-ord set, Rashmika exuded confidence and style with a touch of swag. The sunset-inspired colors perfectly complemented her radiant personality, creating a captivating visual feast.

Decoding her swagger look

To enhance her natural beauty, Rashmika opted for subtle and dewy makeup, allowing her features to shine effortlessly. With a flawless complexion and a hint of blush, she added a touch of freshness to her look. And let’s not forget about her mesmerizing wavy hair, left open to gracefully cascade down her shoulders, completing the ensemble with a touch of effortless glamour.

Rashmika’s athleisure fashion statement not only showcases her impeccable sense of style but also captures the essence of embracing comfort without compromising on the chic factor. She effortlessly blends fashion and functionality, proving that one can look absolutely stunning while embracing a sporty and relaxed aesthetic.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “I sometimes sit and wonder how did all of this happen.. how did I get here.. how is this all possible.. truly grateful.. 🌻
being a cover girl for Grazia was special. 🫶🏻
Thankyou. 🤍”

Here take a look at the pictures-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

