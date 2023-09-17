Rashmika Mandanna's Black Tank Top And White Denim With Statement Earrings: Your Go-To Casual Style To Steal

Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna is not unknown to make head-turning appearances. She is among the most awaited stars on the red carpet of events, parties, or functions. Her spectacular fashion moments become the talk of the town. However, she is not only known to captivate fans through her red carpet stellar appearances but also has a sense of serving casual styles.

Rashmika Mandanna In Go-to Casual Look

In the photoshoot for Elle India, Rashmika Mandanna showcases her casual style. The diva dons a black tank top tucked in with a white high waist flare pant with fringes around the bottom. With the black and white timeless look, Rashmika aces her casual look. The comfort of her casual outfit can be seen in her photo. The perfect cut top, defining her shoulders, gives her confidence.

What Makes Rashmika Mandanna’s Casual Look Interesting?

She rocks her appearance, pairing it with statement stud earrings. Her open, messy hairstyle emphasizes her comfort style. The low makeup completes her easy vibes in the casual look. The actress aces her casual charm with the black strapless sandals in a stunning fit.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Next

The actress is waiting for her next film, Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Also, the sequel film Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun.

Did you like Rashmika Mandanna’s casual look? Let us know in the comments box below.