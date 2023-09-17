Movies | Celebrities

Rashmika Mandanna's Black Tank Top And White Denim With Statement Earrings: Your Go-To Casual Style To Steal

Rashmika Mandanna is a slayer. Recently, the diva served a go-to casual style to steal in a black tank top and white denim. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Sep,2023 00:05:17
Rashmika Mandanna's Black Tank Top And White Denim With Statement Earrings: Your Go-To Casual Style To Steal 852196

Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna is not unknown to make head-turning appearances. She is among the most awaited stars on the red carpet of events, parties, or functions. Her spectacular fashion moments become the talk of the town. However, she is not only known to captivate fans through her red carpet stellar appearances but also has a sense of serving casual styles.

Rashmika Mandanna In Go-to Casual Look

In the photoshoot for Elle India, Rashmika Mandanna showcases her casual style. The diva dons a black tank top tucked in with a white high waist flare pant with fringes around the bottom. With the black and white timeless look, Rashmika aces her casual look. The comfort of her casual outfit can be seen in her photo. The perfect cut top, defining her shoulders, gives her confidence.

What Makes Rashmika Mandanna’s Casual Look Interesting?

She rocks her appearance, pairing it with statement stud earrings. Her open, messy hairstyle emphasizes her comfort style. The low makeup completes her easy vibes in the casual look. The actress aces her casual charm with the black strapless sandals in a stunning fit.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Next

The actress is waiting for her next film, Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Also, the sequel film Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun.

Did you like Rashmika Mandanna’s casual look? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Shake your Autumn wardrobe with leather pantsuits like Kareena Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna 851800
Shake your Autumn wardrobe with leather pantsuits like Kareena Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna Goes Beyond Her Limit To Transforming Into 'Super Human,' Watch 851497
Rashmika Mandanna Goes Beyond Her Limit To Transforming Into ‘Super Human,’ Watch
Source Reports: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna are 'not living in' 851456
Source Reports: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna are ‘not living in’
Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule to release on THIS date! 850564
Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule to release on THIS date!
Rashmika Mandanna keeps ‘swag’ lehenga poses on edge with deep neck blouse 850008
Rashmika Mandanna keeps ‘swag’ lehenga poses on edge with deep neck blouse
Pushpa 2 is on edge! Rashmika Mandanna drops BTS from sets 849694
Pushpa 2 is on edge! Rashmika Mandanna drops BTS from sets

Latest Stories

Erica Fernandes Poses With Karan Wahi In Casual Outfits, Fan Insists To Act Together, Check Out 852518
Erica Fernandes Poses With Karan Wahi In Casual Outfits, Fan Insists To Act Together, Check Out
Mouni Roy sets internet ablaze in plunge neck sequinned LBD, Disha Patani says ‘super hot’ 852173
Mouni Roy sets internet ablaze in plunge neck sequinned LBD, Disha Patani says ‘super hot’
Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘dessert-filled’ weekend 852210
Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘dessert-filled’ weekend
Kareena Kapoor is floral muse in pink see-through saree, internet calls her ‘hot padosan’ 852186
Kareena Kapoor is floral muse in pink see-through saree, internet calls her ‘hot padosan’
Ridhi Dogra Puts Up A Picture With Jawan Director Atlee; Thanks Him For Giving Her 'Kaveri Amma' 852264
Ridhi Dogra Puts Up A Picture With Jawan Director Atlee; Thanks Him For Giving Her ‘Kaveri Amma’
Anushka Sen Looks Alluring In Traditional Korean Outfit 'Hanbok', Checkout Gorgeous Photos 852187
Anushka Sen Looks Alluring In Traditional Korean Outfit ‘Hanbok’, Checkout Gorgeous Photos
Read Latest News