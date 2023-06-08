ADVERTISEMENT
Rashmika Mandanna’s go-to no-makeup look is on point

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a picture on her handle that had fans swooning. Embracing her natural beauty, Rashmika confidently flaunted her go-to no makeup look, radiating a refreshing glow

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 06:32:13
The Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna continues to shine in and out. The diva, an avid social media user, often keeps her fans updated with her life events. Owing to that, the actress has now shared a go-to no makeup look on Instagram, giving us nothing but goals.

Rashmika Mandanna’s beautiful look in no makeup

Stealing the spotlight on social media, the stunning Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a picture on her handle that had fans swooning. Embracing her natural beauty, Rashmika confidently flaunted her go-to no makeup look, radiating a refreshing glow. With her flawless skin and infectious smile, she proved that sometimes simplicity is the key to true elegance. Setting new trends and inspiring her followers, Rashmika Mandanna effortlessly proves that beauty shines from within, and embracing one’s natural self is always in vogue.

Work Front

On the silver screen, Rashmika Mandanna has made quite an impact with her versatile acting skills and charismatic presence. She made her debut in the Kannada film industry with “Kirik Party,” instantly winning hearts with her endearing performance. Rashmika then ventured into Telugu cinema and delivered remarkable performances in films like “Geetha Govindam” and “Dear Comrade,” showcasing her ability to portray a wide range of emotions with finesse. Her on-screen charm and relatable characters have garnered her a massive fan following, catapulting her to the ranks of sought-after actresses in the industry.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

