Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Gulabi’ Glow In Pink Mirror Work Saree Looks Divine, See Here

Rashmika Mandanna, the National Crush of the Nation is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Animal. She has been making headlines with her gorgeous appearance during the promotions, and the latest in the collection is the pink mirror work saree that makes hearts flutter, and we can’t stop gushing.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Divine Saree Look

So beautiful! Rashmika Mandanna can nail every look to perfection with her simplicity. And pink gulabi glow is no exception. The Pushpa actress, for the promotion of her film, wore a beautiful pink saree from the closest of fashion designer, Arpita Mehta. The beautiful floral design mirror work all over the saree with the golden border adds to the beauty. She pairs her look with the halter neck backless blouse, while the mirror work around the neckline looks like an exquisite necklace piece. With the perfect gulabi glam, Rashmika Mandanna looks nothing short of divine beauty.

Rashmika’s attention to detail sets the fashion bar on high levels with loose, soft curls. The black kajal with pink eye shadow accentuates Rashmika’s beautiful eyes, followed by her rosy cheeks and pink lips that complement her Gulabi glow. With the statement silver hoop earrings, Rashmika gives her appearance a feminine touch. With a beautiful smile, she spreads her divine charisma.

Did you like Rashmika’s divine look in her pink saree? Share your thoughts in the comments.