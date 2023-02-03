Rashmika Mandanna is a young and talented Indian actress who has made a mark in the film industry with her performances in various movies. She has acted in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil movies and is considered one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry. Her romantic movies are a treat for all the romance fans out there and are a must-watch for all those who enjoy watching love stories.

Geetha Govindam (2018): This Telugu romantic movie starred Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is about a young man named Govind who falls in love with a woman named Geetha. The movie was a huge success and received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Rashmika’s performance in the movie was highly praised and she received numerous awards for her role.

Dear Comrade (2019): This Telugu-Tamil movie starred Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is a romantic drama that tells the story of a student political leader who falls in love with a young athlete. Rashmika’s performance in the movie was once again highly praised and she received several awards for her role.

Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020): This Telugu action-drama movie starred Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is about a man named Major Ajay Krishna who returns to India from the army to attend to a soldier’s family. He meets a young woman named Samskruthi and they both fall in love with each other. Rashmika’s performance in the movie was highly praised and she received several awards for her role.

Pushpa (2021): This Telugu-Tamil action-drama movie starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is about a sandalwood smuggler named Pushpa Raj who falls in love with a young woman named Srivalli. The movie received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike and Rashmika’s performance was once again highly praised.

Overall, Rashmika Mandanna is a talented actress who has acted in some of the most popular romantic movies in South India. It is a must-watch for those who adore love stories to watch her performances in these movies. If you are a fan of Rashmika Mandanna, then these movies are a must-watch for you.