Reading, Mirror Selfie, Mehendi And More, Ananya Panday Unveils Her Quirkiness In Unseen Photos

Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday is a heartthrob actress in Bollywood. She never fails to ace with her fashion sense. However, the glamour Ananya you see on-screen is different in real life. She is all about fun, quirkiness, and no filter. And this new Instagram dump unveils her quirkiness in the photos.

Ananya Panday Quirkiness In Photos

On Saturday afternoon, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of unseen photos from her childhood to recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In the first slide, the actress shows her child inside, flying like a bird in the air with a smooth jump. This also shows her flexibility and fitness. Check next to see the beauty with no makeup, having a cozy time.

Ananya Panday also gives a sneak peek into her Ganesh Chaturthi selfies with small sitters. And the stunning mirror selfie flaunting her curves with the little baby in hand. A night out to witness the monumental beauty. Ananya can also be seen flaunting the fake mehendi designs. Well, a day isn’t well spent without a ride in the traditional rickshaw. The last two photos are undoubtedly a treat for the users that one was not expecting. She shares the snap of her childhood, smiling with innocence and a glimpse from her vacation, reading her course book.

