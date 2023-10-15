Movies | Celebrities

Regal Affair! Anupama Parameswaran is divine vision in purple saree and gold jewellery

Actress Anupama Parameswaran was the special guest at the grand inauguration of a new jewellery store by Bhima Jewels in Chanda Nagar, Hyderabad. The star, known for her roles in popular movies, made quite the statement with her impeccable style.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Oct,2023 11:30:42
Regal Affair! Anupama Parameswaran is divine vision in purple saree and gold jewellery 861487
Credit: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Fashion is like playing dress-up for grown-ups, and one outfit that makes you feel super special is the saree! Imagine Anupama Parameswaran – she’s like a real-life princess. She’s wrapped up in a pretty purple saree and has shiny gold jewellery that shines like a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. When she walks into a room, it’s like she’s bringing a fun and fancy party with her. Anupama doesn’t just wear clothes; she turns them into pure magic, and we get to enjoy the show, one fancy saree at a time!

Actress Anupama Parameswaran was the special guest at the grand inauguration of a new jewellery store by Bhima Jewels in Chanda Nagar, Hyderabad. The star, known for her roles in popular movies, made quite the statement with her impeccable style.

Anupama looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful purple saree adorned with intricate golden zari work. Her choice of outfit exuded a sense of elegance and traditional charm. She paired her saree with a mid-parted hairbun, which added a touch of sophistication to her look.

The diva didn’t hold back on her makeup game either. Her winged kohled eyes and nude lips perfectly complemented her attire, giving her a striking appearance. To complete her ensemble, Anupama adorned herself with a gold necklace and a pair of earrings, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look.

Taking to her social media, Anupama shared a video from the event and wrote, “At the launch of Bhima Jewels’ new store in Chanda Nagar, Hyderabad. Visit the store to explore the fine legacy of exquisite craftsmanship.”

Check out video-

Courtesy: Instagram

Work Front

Anupama Parameswaran has been making waves in the South Indian film industry with her impressive acting skills. She has starred in several successful films, including “Premam,” “Sathamanam Bhavati,” and “Rakshasudu,” to name a few. Her talent and dedication to her craft have earned her a special place in the hearts of fans and a promising career in the world of cinema. With a growing list of acclaimed movies and an undeniable charm, Anupama continues to be a sought-after actress in the South Indian film industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Front Flicks To High Pony: Hairstyling tips by Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Srinidhi Shetty 860896
Front Flicks To High Pony: Hairstyling tips by Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Srinidhi Shetty
Elevate corporate parties with organza sarees! Anupamaa Parameswaran, Kajal Aggarwal & Pooja Hegde's favourites 860774
Elevate corporate parties with organza sarees! Anupama Parameswaran, Kajal Aggarwal & Pooja Hegde’s favourites
Kurtis For Women: Your brunch date style guide by Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary 860663
Kurtis For Women: Your brunch date style guide by Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary
Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859460
Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran
Get draped in gold with Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Amala Paul’s necklace designs 859133
Get draped in gold with Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Amala Paul’s necklace designs
Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859084
Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s lehenga designs

Latest Stories

LFW 2023: Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora B-town divas bedazzle the runway 861554
LFW 2023: Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora B-town divas bedazzle the runway
Wardrobe Essentials: Must-haves from Priyanka Choudhary, Neha Sshetty & Sreeleela 861423
Wardrobe Essentials: Must-haves from Priyanka Choudhary, Neha Sshetty & Sreeleela
Anushka Sen nails weekend vibes with stylish gym look 861455
Anushka Sen nails weekend vibes with stylish gym look
Shriya Sara's Pink Saree, Designer Blouse, And Green Necklace Set Are Festive Pick, Take Goals 861436
Shriya Saran’s Pink Saree, Designer Blouse, And Green Necklace Set Are Festive Pick, Take Goals
[Photos] Pooja Hegde Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Read Saree, Flaunts Midriff 861443
[Photos] Pooja Hegde Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Read Saree, Flaunts Midriff
Keerthy Suresh stuns in white and gold traditional outfit 861468
Keerthy Suresh stuns in white and gold traditional outfit
Read Latest News