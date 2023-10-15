Regal Affair! Anupama Parameswaran is divine vision in purple saree and gold jewellery

Fashion is like playing dress-up for grown-ups, and one outfit that makes you feel super special is the saree! Imagine Anupama Parameswaran – she’s like a real-life princess. She’s wrapped up in a pretty purple saree and has shiny gold jewellery that shines like a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. When she walks into a room, it’s like she’s bringing a fun and fancy party with her. Anupama doesn’t just wear clothes; she turns them into pure magic, and we get to enjoy the show, one fancy saree at a time!

Actress Anupama Parameswaran was the special guest at the grand inauguration of a new jewellery store by Bhima Jewels in Chanda Nagar, Hyderabad. The star, known for her roles in popular movies, made quite the statement with her impeccable style.

Anupama looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful purple saree adorned with intricate golden zari work. Her choice of outfit exuded a sense of elegance and traditional charm. She paired her saree with a mid-parted hairbun, which added a touch of sophistication to her look.

The diva didn’t hold back on her makeup game either. Her winged kohled eyes and nude lips perfectly complemented her attire, giving her a striking appearance. To complete her ensemble, Anupama adorned herself with a gold necklace and a pair of earrings, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look.

Taking to her social media, Anupama shared a video from the event and wrote, “At the launch of Bhima Jewels’ new store in Chanda Nagar, Hyderabad. Visit the store to explore the fine legacy of exquisite craftsmanship.”

Check out video-

Courtesy: Instagram

Work Front

Anupama Parameswaran has been making waves in the South Indian film industry with her impressive acting skills. She has starred in several successful films, including “Premam,” “Sathamanam Bhavati,” and “Rakshasudu,” to name a few. Her talent and dedication to her craft have earned her a special place in the hearts of fans and a promising career in the world of cinema. With a growing list of acclaimed movies and an undeniable charm, Anupama continues to be a sought-after actress in the South Indian film industry.