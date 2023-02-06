Revealed: Rashmika Mandanna’s special plans at hometown Coorg

Rashmika Mandanna has been a busy bee lately. From back-to-back shoots to promotions, she has been running across multiple cities. But finally, she was able to take time off and make a small visit to Coorg, which is her hometown. Mandanna was in Coorg for a pooja and spent her time with her mom, dad, and her sister.

As the actress enjoyed a wholesome day, she got emotional and penned down her emotions on social media as she shared a sun-kissed the picture of herself. She writes

“Dear diary.❤️

It’s been awhile again.

But I just wanted to say that I had a wonderful day yesterday.

I’ write about today – tomorrow but about yesterday – Woke up to see my sister rolling on the bed next to me.🌸

It’d been awhile since I’d gone home but had to go as mum was forcing me for a Pooja and I am glad I went home for it and stayed for a day. I got to see them.❤️

Chilled with mum dad and sister the whole and as usual when I go home I become extremely lazy so didn’t do anything but give like a gazillion kisses to my sis and hug mum and talk business to papsi..❤️

Had a late night flight and came to Hyderabad.❤️

Sounds like a wholesome day no?😃🤍🌸”

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Thalapatty starrer ‘Varisu’ has been gathering love from all across the country. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has had another good weekend at the box office, adding Rs. 3.25 crores, which takes its all-India total to Rs. 214 crores approx. Rashmika’s performance in the songs ‘Ranjithame’ and ‘Jimikki Ponnu’ have been topping the music charts, making back-to-back headlines for the film.

From the beginning of her career, Rashmika has been showered with immense love from audiences for her characters like ‘Saanvi’, ‘Geetha’, and the most recent ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The national crush will be next seen in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, and ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

