Revealed: The real reason behind Anushka Shetty's happiness

The highly anticipated film, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, has been creating a wave of excitement ever since its teaser release. Adding to the buzz, the film’s makers recently unveiled the second single from the soundtrack, and it features none other than superstar Dhanush lending his soulful voice.

About the song Yennada Nadakkudhu

Titled “Yennadaa Nadakkudhu” in Tamil and “Hathavidi” in Telugu, the song is already making waves among music enthusiasts. Dhanush’s melodious rendition, combined with the enchanting lyrics and mesmerizing composition, has created a magical musical experience for fans. As the film gears up for its release, this collaboration between Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty, and the talented Dhanush has undoubtedly heightened the anticipation and promises to be a delightful treat for audiences.

Anushka Shetty sharing the poster of the song on her social media handle, wrote, “Mr.Polishetty is here to share his sad – bad story with you all… 🥺

#yennadanadakkudhu lyrical video from #MissShettyMrPolishetty out now

Sung by one and only @dhanushkraja sir 🤩”

Have a look at the post-

Reactions

