Riddhima Kapoor Lovestruck As Alia Bhatt Stuns In Black Lehenga Set, See Photos!

Alia Bhatt is a talented actress in the Bollywood industry. The actress made headlines in the romantic comedy film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” alongside Ranveer Singh. The actress is preparing for the debut of her film “Jigra,” as she shared a photo of the movie poster on Instagram. On her Instagram post, Alia Bhatt posts an OOTD in a traditional appearance. Check out the photos below!

Alia Bhatt’s Black Lehenga Look-

Taking to the Instagram post, Alia Bhatt added extra charm to the event as she arrived in style at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. The actress made head turns as she chose to grace the occasion in an exquisite black lehenga set. The sweetheart neckline, sleeveless, studded with beige work blouse, and a high waist flared floor-length straight lehenga highlights her jaw-dropping midriff and draws us in. She looks like a queen in this black color net dupatta with rich cutwork border accents. Alia Bhatt looks divine in this lovely ethnic fit. Faraz Manan designs the outfit.

Alia Bhatt’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

For hair, Alia Bhatt styles her hair in a side-partition wavy open tresses, adding a touch of sophistication to her look. For makeup, this time, Alia focuses on enhancing her features with soft makeup with light brown eyelids, black eyeliner, fluttery lashes, shimmery cheeks, and glossy pink lips, which add glamour to her face. The actress chose silver and gold stone embellishments, long earrings, and a ring, adding a modern twist to her outfit. In the pictures, Alia flaunts her gorgeous ethnic outfit with a charismatic beauty for the photoshoot.

As soon as Alia Bhatt shares photos on Instagram, her Nanad Riddhima Kapoor turns to her post and praises her beauty by saying, “Love the look!” with a fire emoji.

