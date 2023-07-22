Ritabhari Chakraborty-Abir Chatterjee starrer Fatafati gets OTT release, deets inside

“Fatafati” is all set to enthrall audiences once again as it gears up for its digital streaming premiere on SonyLIV. Starring the dynamic duo Abir Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty, the film won hearts earlier this year with its heartwarming tale and a powerful emphasis on body-positivity.

The story revolves around Phullora Bhaduri, a gifted tailor hailing from a small-town, whose dream is to become a fashion influencer. However, she faces constant ridicule and criticism due to societal biases about her appearance. “Fatafati” is a captivating portrayal of Phullora’s unwavering determination to break through stereotypes and pursue her passion with unyielding confidence.

Ritabhari Chakraborty delivers a stellar performance as Phullora, earning widespread acclaim for her portrayal of resilience and inner strength. Paired alongside her, the versatile Abir Chatterjee brings depth to his character, showcasing their on-screen chemistry that has left audiences mesmerized.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ritabhari Chakraborty excitedly shared the news of “Fatafati’s” digital premiere on SonyLIV. Encouraging viewers who may have missed its theatrical run, she urged them not to miss the chance to experience this inspiring film on the digital platform.

At its core, “Fatafati” champions body-positivity, sending a resounding message about embracing individuality and self-acceptance, irrespective of societal expectations. The film’s uplifting narrative and powerful social commentary have earned it immense praise from audiences and critics alike.

As the release date approaches, anticipation is running high for this heartwarming cinematic gem. “Fatafati” promises to be a celebration of dreams, determination, and the triumph of embracing oneself. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this poignant tale of empowerment and inspiration, exclusively streaming on SonyLIV from 4th August. Prepare to be moved and uplifted by this exceptional movie that touches the soul and redefines the norms of beauty and acceptance.

