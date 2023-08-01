ADVERTISEMENT
Rituparna Sengupta Flaunts Elegance In Black Gown; Take A Look

Rituparna Sengupta treats her fans with her stunning appearance in the latest elegant black gown. Check out the latest Instagram dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Aug,2023 21:00:37
Bengali beauty Rituparna Sengupta is a well-known name in the Bengali entertainment business. She rose to success in her career in the late 1990s. Fans and critics appreciate her performance on screen. She has ruled over hearts with her glam. Today the actress is ruling over hearts with her elegance.

Rituparna Sengupta’s Elegance In Black

The actress wore a beautiful black v-neckline thigh-high slit gown in the shared video. She looked gorgeous in the plain drape, which embodies her style and statement appearance.

On the other hand, she uplifted her glam with a high ponytail, a pair of white pearl earrings, blushed cheeks, beautiful bold eyes, and glossy lips rounded her style. The simplicity matches her appearance.

Rituparna always matched up to the expectations. She loves to slay with her simple yet captivating avatar. Her fans admire her amazing personality and presence on social media.

Rituparna posed for pictures flaunting her gorgeousness. Throughout the photoshoot, she posed like a queen with quirky poses and her sharp, edgy look in the black gown. She is an inspiration with her beauty and glam.

Rituparna Sengupta has also worked in the Hindi entertainment business. She has been featured in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Life Express, Sirf, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Mai Meri Patni Aur Woh, and many others.

Did you like Rituparna Sengupta’s elegance in black? Please drop your views and follow IMWBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

