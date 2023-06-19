ADVERTISEMENT
Rituparna Sengupta Shares Gratitude For Amazing Response For Datta

Rituparna Sengupta is a famous star in the Bengali business. She had ruled over the hearts with her performance. In her latest post, she is thanking her fans for Datta

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Jun,2023 18:00:36
The renowned star Rituparna Sengupta is a constant treat for the audience. Her acting chops have gathered her fame and name in Bengali entertainment. Her performance and style are the things that keep her top of the buzz. At the same time, she has been actively promoting her film, Datta. And In the latest Instagram dump, she shared her gratitude for the massive response to the movie.

Rituparna Sengupta took to her Instagram and thanked her fans wholeheartedly for making her film successful at the box office. It was released on 16th June, and on Sunday 18th June, Radha Studios witnessed a houseful. The diva, in her caption, wrote, “Thank you #RadhaStudio for a full house and showing beautiful energy towards #DATTA.”

The actress chose to meet the viewers in the studio and appeared in a black saree with a pink border. Her simple style and open hair rounded her appearance. She clicked pictures with the audience and shared her gratitude to come and watch her film. She felt energetic and happy. In comparison, her pictures throughout the photoshoot grabbed our attention.

Datta is the film based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name. Her latest film is receiving a good response, and her fans are praising her performance in the film.

What’s your reaction to this? Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
