Rock Vacation Fashion Like Ananya Panday In Comfy Co-ord Set

When it comes to fashion, several actresses in Bollywood have topped the chart through their impeccable sense of the world of glamour. But if you are looking for ultimate sophistication, Ananya Panday is the perfect inspiration. Time and again, with her styling sense, she has left fans spellbound. This time, she is rocking her look in a comfy outfit. Let’s take a look.

Ananya Panday’s Comfy Co-ord Set

Living life to the fullest is Ananya’s mantra; we witness that with her lifestyle and personality. However, this time, her fashion shows her real-life motto in the comfort of a co-ord set. The actress in her recent pictures glammed up in a green co-ord set. The outfit includes a buttoned-up crop top paired with shorts and a comfy blazer. She looks simple yet wow in an all-green co-ord set, making it a perfect pick for vacations.

But that’s not all! Ananya Panday opts for golden hoop earrings to add a sparkling touch. Her wavy, open hairstyle gives her a breezy look. The shiny gold eye shadow with the bold black eyeliner accentuates her beautiful eyes. The rosy cheeks with the glossy cherry lips give her a party-ready vibe. The actress posed in front of a waterfall in Singapore, contrasting with the purple waterfall in the backdrop. The actress absolutely rocked her look in the green co-ord set.

