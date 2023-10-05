Movies | Celebrities

RRR Actor Ram Charan Meets Captain Cool MS Dhoni, Fanboy Ranveer Singh Says, 'GOAT'

RRR actor Ram Charan recently met the cricket legend, the captain cool MS Dhoni, and shared the photos on Instagram. In contrast, the fanboy couldn't resist commenting. Check out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Oct,2023 13:50:45
  • Highlights
  • Ram Charan shared photos with MS Dhoni on Instagram.
  • Ram Charan calls MS Dhoni as India’s pride.
  • Ranveer Singh becomes fanboy of MS Dhoni, calls him GOAT

The well-known South actor Ram Charan is currently basking in glory with his amazing stints on screen. The RRR was snapped in Mumbai at Siddhivinayak temple to take blessings from Bappa. And now the actor is back to his work. Amidst that, recently, he was snapped with the legendary cricketer and former Captain Cool MS Dhoni. Also, the Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh shared candid moments.

Ram Charan Meets Captain Cool MS Dhoni

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Charan gives his fans a sneak peek into his amazing moment to meet the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. In this million-dollar photo, Ram Charan looks dashing in a green shirt, grey pants, and black glasses, while Captain Cool appears in his cool avatar in a blue t-shirt and beige trousers with his new funky hairstyle.

Sharing the photo, Ram Charan, in the caption, wrote, “Soo Happy to meet India’s pride @mahi.”

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and shared a couple of candid photos with MS Dhoni. In the images, both smiled in a casual avatar. While in the next click, Ranveer kissed Captain Cool on his cheeks. Sharing these photos, he captioned, “Mera Mahi @mahi7781 #hero #icon #legend #goat #bigbrother.”

What is your reaction to this? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

