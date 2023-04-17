Sai Pallavi and Chiranjeevi are certainly two of the biggest and most celebrated names that we presently have in the South regional entertainment industry. While Chiranjeevi has been a legend in the true sense of the term who needs no introduction for more than 40 years, Sai Pallavi, who’s relatively new to his comparison has also managed to shine and how. Despite having not done a single Hindi film project till date, Sai Pallavi has been blessed with tremendous amount of love and affection and well, that’s what, netizens love the most about her. As far as work is concerned, she earlier played a very strong role in a project titled ‘Shyam Singha Roy’.

Check out this viral dance video of Sai Pallavi and Chiranjeevi:

It’s not daily that both Sai Pallavi and Chiranjeevi get to be under the same roof. Both of them have an extremely busy schedule and that’s why, come what may, they lead their own lives. However, going by the mutual respect that they both have for each other, whenever they meet, it is always a cordial experience for both. Well, in a viral throwback video, the two of them were once seen having a blast in front of media as they danced together at a promotional event and well, we truly love it for real. See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you truly rate this video in terms of cuteness and fun quotient folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com