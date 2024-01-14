Saie Tamhankar And Siddharth Chandekar’s BTS Glimpse From Upcoming Film ‘Sridevi Prasanna’

Saie Tamhankar and Siddharth Chandekar are a famous on-screen couple in the Marathi film industry. The duo reunites after six years for another hit film. This duo has impressed the audience with their chemistry in two hit films, Classmates and Vazandar. The couple reunite for the upcoming film Sridevi Prasanna, which is penned down by Aditi Moghe and marks Vishal Modhave’s debut. And now the BTS glimpse from the shoot is going viral on the internet.

Saie Tamhankar And Siddharth Chandekar’s Upcoming Film BTS Glimpse

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddharth Chandekar drops a BTS glimpse featuring himself with Saie Tamhankar from their first song shoot of Sridevi Prasanna. In the video, the duo can be seen indulging in several fun-filled activities like walking through the beach, taking a bike ride, enjoying coconut water, swinging, and more. All the visuals show how this new song was shot. And this promo looks interesting.

Saie Tamhankar and Siddharth Chandekar are all set to impress the audience with their other films. The duo looks adorable together, and their chemistry is on point. Each and every scene is like a dream, and we are excited about this one.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on 5th January 2024, but due to some reason, the release date was postponed, and now this new film will release on 2nd February 2024.

