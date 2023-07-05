ADVERTISEMENT
Saie Tamhankar Can't Get Over Vacation Hangover; See Pics

Saie Tamhankar is a gorgeous diva in the Marathi and Hindi business. In her late picture, she enjoys time in Spain and can't get over her vacation days.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jul,2023 20:00:38
Saie Tamhankar is a social media bug who loves to keep her fans updated on a regular basis. She keeps her engaged throughout. She dropped an amazing picture of herself from her vacation in Spain as she couldn’t get over that vibe. Let’s check it out below.

Saie Tamhankar’s Vacation Hangover

The Marathi mulgi took to her Instagram and shared a picture from her birthday vacation in Spain. She looked stunning in the vacation pictures as she donned a white printed shirt, black sneakers, and a stylish sling bag. Her simple look and style uplifted her appearance. In the caption, she wrote, “Casaualing in my fav outfit!”

Undoubtedly Saie Tamhankar had a great time on her birthday vacation in Spain. She visited different and beautiful places in the city, and throughout her trip, she styled herself in unique drapes. Spain vacation has become unforgettable for the diva, so she is on vacation hangover. Her vacation pictures went viral in no time. You can also opt for such a style for your vacations.

Saie Tamhankar has worked in films like India Lockdown, Hunterr, Tu Hi Re, Classmates, Girlfriend, Vazandar, and many others. She has also worked in Hindi film Mimi for which she won several accolades. She has a massive fandom on her account.

Did you like Saie Tamhankar’s vacation pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

