Saie Tamhankar Embodies Glamour In Purple High Neck Top And Skirt

Saie Tamhankar is stealing our attention in her glamorous avatar. Known for her amazing performance on screen, she has made herself a brand. Her role has gathered several accolades. Today the diva is making a statement look in a purple top and skirt.

Saie Tamhankar’s Glamourous Look

In the latest pictures, she wore a purple high neck full sleeves crop top paired with a matching bodycon floor-length skirt. She ditched accessories to let her outfit play the game. She styled herself with sparkling purple eye shadow, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and an open hairstyle that rounded her stunning look.

The actress flaunted her picturesque figure throughout the photoshoot. Her glamour is such that no one can resist themselves to watch her on loop. Her curvaceous midriff and figure looked irresistibly attractive. Her striking poses defined her beauty and glamour effortlessly.

Saie Tamhankar got ready in a purple-liscious avatar to make a stunning appearance at the Marathi chat show Khupte Tithe Gupte on Zee Marathi.

Khupte Tithe Gupte is a Marathi celebrity chat show where artists get candid about their work, personal life, and more. This time Saie Tamhanker is the guest for the chat show.

Did you like Saie Tamhankar's New avatar in a purple top and skirt?