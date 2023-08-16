Saie Tamhankar Epitomises 'Indian Nari' In Beige Silk Saree; See Pics

Saie Tamhankar is a stunning Marathi actress who has won hearts with her acting prowess and versatility. The diva shares a true love for Indian tradition and culture. The actress, with her ethnicity, recently epitomizes her Indian Nari avatar in a silk saree. Let’s check it out.

Saie Tamhankar Epitomises Indian Nari Avatar

Taking to Instagram, Saie shared a stunning picture from her Independence Day celebration. In the image, she can be seen wearing a beige silk saree paired with a high neck and full sleeves blouse. With her ethnicity, she epitomizes the charm and elegance of the Indian Nari.

But wait, there is more! With her strong look, she exudes power and strength to all the women. Her sleek bun, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and nude lips add an extra dose of sophistication. In contrast, her sparkling earring elevates the glamour quotient.

In the picture, Saie Tamhankar poses with a fierce attitude, epitomizing a strong, smart, and progressive woman. In her caption, she expressed her pride in being an Indian Nari.

In the caption, Saie Tamhankar wrote, “Extremely proud to be a Bharatiya Nari!

Jai Hind!”

India is a country rich in culture and heritage. Here people of different religions live together with a brotherly bond. It’s a country of unity in diversity.

Did you like Saie Tamhankar’s Indian Nari glam in the latest pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments.