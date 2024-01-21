Saie Tamhankar Looks ‘Patakha’ In Printed Bralette And Satin Slit Skirt, Take A Look

The charming Saie Tamhankar takes the fashion bar to another level with her sizzling avatar in the latest pictures. The Marathi beauty is known for her impeccable fashion sense, which makes her one of the awaited stars on the red carpet of events and functions. Whether she is traveling to different places or meeting with her friends, Saie’s fashion stands her out among the others. And the latest bold look in a bralette and skirt is no exception.

Saie Tamhankar’s Bold Look

Saie Tamhankar captures attention with her latest photographs as she graced the scene in the oh-so-breathtaking ensemble. The diva wore a colorful printed bralette top with a butterfly neckline accentuating her jaw-dropping figure. Contrasting with the royal blue satin long skirt, it looks like a wow combo. What heats up the moment is the thigh-high slit detail, giving her a sense of sensuousness.

Mimi actress opts for golden hoop earrings to add some sparkling touch. At the same time, the wavy open hairstyle gives her breezy vibes. The mix and match of bralette and skirt makes Saie vacation-ready in the hottest glimpse. The smokey eye makeup works well with her chilling vibes. However, the pink lips pop out well with her light-shade ensemble. The transparent sandals complement her look. However, this isn’t a vacation or photoshoot look but for the ‘Dil Mein Baji Guitar’ launch. Indeed after watching Saie’s this look, “Dil me baji guitar”. In this avatar, the diva looks patakha.

